Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

