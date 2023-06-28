Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.