Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 284,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

