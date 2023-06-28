Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5,311.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 122,429 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIVR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

