Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

