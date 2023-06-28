Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 2.3 %

First Solar stock opened at $182.73 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

