Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $390,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.