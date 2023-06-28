Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

