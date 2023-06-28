Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.85%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.