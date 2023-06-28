Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

