Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after buying an additional 299,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.