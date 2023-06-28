Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEV opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $549.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

