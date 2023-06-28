Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Trading Down 2.3 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

