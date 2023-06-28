Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 574 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

