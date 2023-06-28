Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 938.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 319,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.68.

SRC opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

