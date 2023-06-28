Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

ATVI opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.