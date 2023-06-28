Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

