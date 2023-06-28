Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

