Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $26,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,860 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,339 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

