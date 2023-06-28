Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 444.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.