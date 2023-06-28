Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 180,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VONG opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

