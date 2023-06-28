Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

