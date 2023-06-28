Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

