Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

