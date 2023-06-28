Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 162 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $15,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

