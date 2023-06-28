Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 162 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 162 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $15,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.1 %

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.