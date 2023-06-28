Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $424.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

