Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HSON opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

