HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.23. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 16,213 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

