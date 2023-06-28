HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.23. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 16,213 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
