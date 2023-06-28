Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 312 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 312 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $26,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28.

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 297,369 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

