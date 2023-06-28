Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $53,520.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,470.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $48,023.64.

On Monday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 257 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $21,824.44.

On Thursday, April 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14.

Impinj Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Impinj

Get Rating

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

