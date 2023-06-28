Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

