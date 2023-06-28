Informa (LON:INF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 690 ($8.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.24) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.34).

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 713.20 ($9.07) on Monday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 500.20 ($6.36) and a one year high of GBX 743.80 ($9.46). The company has a market cap of £9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,971.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 676.85.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

