Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) insider Farah Buckley purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £8,955 ($11,385.89).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

Aurora Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.54) on Wednesday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of £152.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.39.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Recommended Stories

