Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider James Rawlingson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,022 ($25.71) per share, with a total value of £10,110 ($12,854.42).
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.06) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,665 ($21.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,525 ($32.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,964.54.
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Recommended Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.