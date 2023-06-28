Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider James Rawlingson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,022 ($25.71) per share, with a total value of £10,110 ($12,854.42).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.06) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,665 ($21.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,525 ($32.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,964.54.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.