Insider Buying: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,216.15).

Alistair Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,377.62).

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.6 %

LMP opened at GBX 162.70 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -312.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.21.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,923.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214 ($2.72).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.