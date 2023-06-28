Insider Buying: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,216.15).
Alistair Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,377.62).
LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.6 %
LMP opened at GBX 162.70 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -312.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.21.
LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214 ($2.72).
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
