Insider Buying: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Purchases 3,117 Shares of Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) insider Sharon Flood acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,979.97 ($25,403.65).

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 638.80 ($8.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 651.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 693.51. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 604.80 ($7.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 937.80 ($11.92). The stock has a market cap of £9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.26%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

