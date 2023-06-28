Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,355 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £54,200 ($68,912.91).

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,374 ($17.47) on Wednesday. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,655.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,548.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,649.11.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,228.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Victrex

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.99) to GBX 2,090 ($26.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 1,750 ($22.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.16) to GBX 1,590 ($20.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.06) to GBX 1,750 ($22.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

