Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $140.00. The company traded as high as $136.01 and last traded at $136.01, with a volume of 5453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.02.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

