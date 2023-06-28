Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

