Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the typical volume of 2,417 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BITF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 186.19%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

