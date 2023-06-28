Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 6,453 call options.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
