Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

