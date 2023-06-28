iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.