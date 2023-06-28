iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

