iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

