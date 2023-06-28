iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $236.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

