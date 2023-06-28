iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHV opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.