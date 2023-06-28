iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

