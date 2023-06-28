iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $47,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

