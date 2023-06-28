IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

ISEE opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

